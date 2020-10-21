Jordan Brown wins Arizona Wildcats' first gold practice jersey of season

The first news of Arizona basketball production has filed in, and it's not a huge surprise: Jordan Brown has won the program's first gold practice jersey of the season.
The gold jersey is awarded each week to the player with the most overall production in practices, taking on more importance during the preseason when game stats are not yet a factor, and UA coach Sean Miller said in May that Brown was already one of the Wildcats' best players in practice last season while sitting out as a transfer from Nevada.
Brown also happens to be a former McDonalds All-American (in fact, the only one left on UA's roster), though he played a limited role on a veteran Nevada team in 2018-19.
At Nevada "he was on a team that was loaded with experience so his role wasn't as great, but you could still see his ability to rebound, play hard, score in the low post," Miller said. "He practiced with us every day and think about who was in our practices this past year -- Ira Lee, Chase Jeter, Zeke Nnaji, Stone Gettings and Christian Koloko. So we could really take what he did well to the bank because the competition was very good every day.
"He was one of our team's best players in practice. I think what he brings to the table is just (being an) innate physical player, rebounding and I do think he'll be a double figure scorer for us."
The NCAA's Jon Duncan told SI that he's "disappointed that we continue to receive actionable information from the membership" three years after the federal investigation into college basketball was made public.
According to ESPN's Mike Schmitz, Josh Green is adding improved defense and 3-point shooting to his NBA draft stock.
Ryan Anderson is getting surgery on the serious knee injury he suffered in Lithuania earlier this month.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!