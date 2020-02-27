Josh Green, Max Hazzard out for Arizona Wildcats at USC

LOS ANGELES — Arizona freshman wing Josh Green and senior guard Max Hazzard did not play against USC on Thursday, Green because of a sprained sacroiliac joint and Hazzard for what UA is calling "personal reasons."

Arizona coach Sean Miller started Ira Lee as a result, moving Stone Gettings to small forward and giving the Wildcats a bigger look out of necessity.

Green suffered a sprain to a sacroiliac joint in his lower back during Arizona's game with Oregon last Saturday and did not make the trip to Los Angeles with the Wildcats on Wednesday, meaning he also will not likely play Saturday at UCLA.

Green is expected to return for the Wildcats' final regular-season games against WSU and Washington next week, however.

“He tried to practice this week but doesn’t feel he’s ready,” UA athletic trainer Justin Kokoskie said.

Arizona offered no additional detail on Hazzard's absence. The UA announced that he was out 10 minutes before the game, one hour after saying there were no issues with Hazzard. The UC Irvine transfer did not take part in Arizona's early guard warmups.