Arizona point guard Justin Coleman has been cleared to play Thursday against Colorado despite suffering what is speculated to be a shoulder injury.
Justin Coleman is available to play vs Colorado, UA says. There has been speculation he injured his shoulder but there’s no official confirmation yet. He’s taking some early warmup shots now: pic.twitter.com/tExZwjYSic— Bruce Pascoe (@BrucePascoe) January 4, 2019
The guardian of UA freshman Devonaire Doutrive said earlier Thursday that Coleman had a dislocated shoulder but no confirmation is expected at least until after Thursday's game.
It isn't clear yet whether Coleman will start, however. If he does not, the Wildcats will likely shift Brandon Williams over to point guard and start Dylan Smith at shooting guard.
Coleman took extra early shots two hours before Thursday's game at McKale Center and was wearing game shorts, an indication that a player is likely to play.
Arizona will honor Deandre Ayton at halftime for making its Ring of Honor. The Wildcats held a ceremony for Ayton and Jerryd Bayless at the Red Blue Game but Ayton wasn't able to attend.
Ayton qualified for the honor by being last season's Pac-12 Player of the Year while Bayless did by spending 10 years in the NBA.
Colorado is trying to win seven Pac-12 road games this season.
Oregon's Bol Bol confirms he won't play again for the Ducks, saying Oregon was his dream school (he was a former UA recruiting target).
Playing for my dream school under my favorite Coach Altman has been the Best part of my life and sadly it has come to end sooner than I would Like but thank you for all those who rocking with me & all Oregon fans 💚💛thank you #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/qYnjKO0p6x— Bol (@bolmanutebol) January 3, 2019
ASU's Zylan Cheatham is playing for his brother, who was killed last weekend.