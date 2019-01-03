Arizona guard Justin Coleman (12) warms up with long range jumpers before the Wildcats take on Colorado in their Pac-12 season opener at McKale Center, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona point guard Justin Coleman has been cleared to play Thursday against Colorado despite suffering what is speculated to be a shoulder injury.

The guardian of UA freshman Devonaire Doutrive said earlier Thursday that Coleman had a dislocated shoulder but no confirmation is expected at least until after Thursday's game.

It isn't clear yet whether Coleman will start, however. If he does not, the Wildcats will likely shift Brandon Williams over to point guard and start Dylan Smith at shooting guard.

Coleman took extra early shots two hours before Thursday's game at McKale Center and was wearing game shorts, an indication that a player is likely to play.

Arizona will honor Deandre Ayton at halftime for making its Ring of Honor. The Wildcats held a ceremony for Ayton and Jerryd Bayless at the Red Blue Game but Ayton wasn't able to attend. 

Ayton qualified for the honor by being last season's Pac-12 Player of the Year while Bayless did by spending 10 years in the NBA.

Colorado is trying to win seven Pac-12 road games this season.

Oregon's Bol Bol confirms he won't play again for the Ducks, saying Oregon was his dream school (he was a former UA recruiting target).

ASU's Zylan Cheatham is playing for his brother, who was killed last weekend.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Tags

Sportswriter for the Arizona Daily Star covering Arizona Wildcats basketball