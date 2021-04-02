Kansas offers coach Bill Self 'lifetime contract' while NCAA infractions case still ongoing

Kansas agreed to offer coach Bill Self what it called a 'lifetime contract' while the school's NCAA infractions case remains mired in the same Independent Accountability Resolution Process as Arizona's.

Self's contract was set to expire next March but was replaced with a contract that will always roll into a five-year deal, the school said. The terms of the contract say Self cannot be fired for NCAA violations that happened before the signing of the contract, meaning that he'll stay no matter what the IARP decides.

If Self is suspended as a result of the findings, however, he will have to give up 50% of his base salary and related compensation for the amount of time of the suspension.

Self is scheduled to earn a $225,000 base salary plus $2,435,000 for "professional services" and the use of his name, image and likeness, plus another $2.435 million annually for retention. That totals $5.41 million per year.