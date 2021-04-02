Kansas offers coach Bill Self 'lifetime contract' while NCAA infractions case still ongoing

Kansas agreed to offer coach Bill Self what it called a 'lifetime contract' while the school's NCAA infractions case remains mired in the same Independent Accountability Resolution Process as Arizona's.
Self's contract was set to expire next March but was replaced with a contract that will always roll into a five-year deal, the school said. The terms of the contract say Self cannot be fired for NCAA violations that happened before the signing of the contract, meaning that he'll stay no matter what the IARP decides.
If Self is suspended as a result of the findings, however, he will have to give up 50% of his base salary and related compensation for the amount of time of the suspension.
Self is scheduled to earn a $225,000 base salary plus $2,435,000 for "professional services" and the use of his name, image and likeness, plus another $2.435 million annually for retention. That totals $5.41 million per year.
Both Arizona and Kansas' men's basketball programs are facing multiple Level I allegations stemming mostly from the FBI's 2017 investigation into college basketball. However, Kansas' case largely revolves around whether Adidas was acting as a booster for the Jayhawks in arranging for players to go to Kansas, while Arizona's case centers around the actions of former assistant coaches Book Richardson and Mark Phelps.
Both Self and UA coach Sean Miller have been accused of head coach responsibility rules violations, and Self has threatened to sue over the charge he faces.
Miller is guaranteed to be paid $2.9 million (counting at least $200,000 each from Nike and IMG) next season on a contract that expires in May 2022. UA president Robert Robbins said last month Miller is recruiting for next season but did not indicate if he would offer Miller an extension and said UA would have to "wait and find out" what the IARP determines.