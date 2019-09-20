The NCAA is preparing to hand Kansas a notice of allegations involving "multiple major violations," according to the Kansas City Star.
NCAA official Stan Wilcox said in June that at least six schools would receive a notice of allegations for Level 1 violations, and North Carolina State was handed one in July.
However, Arizona may receive its notice of allegations on the later side because many allegations against its program surfaced during the recently concluded federal bribery trial in May. Two requests to UA filed by the Star seeking any communication from the NCAA have been returned with a letter saying there were "no records responsive to your request."
Kansas was tied to allegations surfacing from the first federal trial last October, in which Adidas representatives were among the defendants.
During the trial, Adidas employee T.J. Gassnola testified that he paid the mother of Billy Preston $90,000 and $2,500 to the guardian of Silvio De Sousa.
Gassnola also testified he paid a family friend of Deandre Ayton $15,000 in an effort to steer him to Kansas.
A notice of allegations is sent to schools when the NCAA closes an investigation but any penalties could still be months off. A school then has 90 days to respond, and the NCAA enforcement staff then has two months to respond to that. Finally, a hearing is scheduled with the NCAA infractions committee, with the school allowed to present its case, and an NCAA ruling follows.
The NCAA diagrammed the enforcement process on this chart.
Mojave King, a 2021 wing from Australia, has scheduled an official visit to Arizona for October 8, according to Stockrisers.
Three-star guard Dominique Clifford of Colorado Springs committed to Colorado.
Five-star point guard Caleb Love, who listed UA among his final six last month, is checking out UNC.
Love is expected to be part of a talented crowd of recruiting targets that Chris Mack is assembling for Louisville Live, which will be going head-to-head with the Red-Blue Game on Sept. 27.