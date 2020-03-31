Kentucky transfer Johnny Juzang, HS target Kerwin Walton list Arizona Wildcats among top six

Juzang's high school coach said the coronavirus might be making Juzang think about playing closer to home.

Walton was a teammate of Zeke Nnaji's at Minnesota's Hopkins High School in 2018-19. He averaged 26 points and 11 rebounds for Hopkins this season, and was named all-metro by the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis.

The Gophers aren't expected to be a leader for Walton, though he told the Star-Tribune that decision making is difficult in the current environment.

“All I can do is stay updated and keep asking coaches questions,” Walton said. “This virus is making everything a little more clouded and hectic. Whether people are leaving or going. There are so many transfers going on, it’s insane. It’s going to be tough to see what rosters are looking like next year.”

The Wildcats have plenty of opportunity to sell to both players, since they have only eight players lined up for the 2020-21 season so far.

