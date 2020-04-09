Kentucky transfer Johnny Juzang picks UCLA over Arizona and other high-majors

Arizona suffered a double recruiting loss of sorts Thursday, when Kentucky transfer Johnny Juzang chose UCLA -- meaning he'll now have up to three years to play against the Wildcats.
I’m coming home ! #4sUp pic.twitter.com/IsqD8ViPTv— Johnny Juzang (@JohnnyJuzang) April 9, 2020
Juzang said he will seek a waiver to play right away and, even if he might not get one under the normal process, it is possible that sit-out transfers in 2020 will have leverage to pressure for universal waivers if the NCAA votes to allow transfers starting in 2021.
Juzang also had been considering Texas Tech, Villanova, Notre Dame and Oregon but the coronavirus dead period has been prompting some transfers to make quick decisions since they can't take visits this spring anyway.
A Southern California product who played for Harvard-Westlake and the Compton Magic, Juzang also said in his post that being close to family is "so important" considering the pandemic.
Seattle U's Terrell Brown committed to Arizona just four days after announcing he was considering leaving the Redhawks.
