 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks commits to Washington after visiting Arizona

  • Updated

Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) prepares to pass the ball as Vanderbilt's Quentin Millora-Brown (42) defends during the first half of their Feb. 2 game.

 James Crisp, Associated Press

Kentucky transfer forward Keion Brooks announced Monday he has committed to Washington.

Keion Brooks announced his commitment to Washington.

Brooks visited Arizona over the weekend along with five-star 2023 recruit Kwame Evans after earlier visiting Washington. He had been considered a lean for the Huskies, which lost at least four starters from last season (a fifth, Jamal Bey, has not said if he will return for a fifth season). The Wildcats also had plenty of minutes to offer Brooks after losing three starters to the NBA Draft.

Brooks has played three seasons for Kentucky, starting all 33 games last season, and has also received multiple academic honors.

Arizona still has only nine players on its tentative 2022-23 roster and, among others, remains in pursuit of transfers such as Texas guard Courtney Ramey, Illinois forward Jacob Grandison and WSU forward Efe Abogidi.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 athletes who have promised to donate their brains for research

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News