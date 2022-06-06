Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks commits to Washington after visiting Arizona

Kentucky transfer forward Keion Brooks announced Monday he has committed to Washington.
Brooks visited Arizona over the weekend along with five-star 2023 recruit Kwame Evans after earlier visiting Washington. He had been considered a lean for the Huskies, which lost at least four starters from last season (a fifth, Jamal Bey, has not said if he will return for a fifth season). The Wildcats also had plenty of minutes to offer Brooks after losing three starters to the NBA Draft.
Brooks has played three seasons for Kentucky, starting all 33 games last season, and has also received multiple academic honors.
Arizona still has only nine players on its tentative 2022-23 roster and, among others, remains in pursuit of transfers such as Texas guard Courtney Ramey, Illinois forward Jacob Grandison and WSU forward Efe Abogidi.