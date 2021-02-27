Kerr Kriisa available to play for Arizona Wildcats vs. Washington Huskies

Freshman guard Kerr Kriisa is available to play for Arizona on Saturday against Washington after missing the Wildcats' game Thursday against Washington State with a groin injury.

However, Kriisa will not start while the Wildcats having seniors Terrell Brown and Ira Lee in their starting lineup. Brown also started in Kriisa's place Thursday and had one of his best games of the season, with seven points, eight assists and four blocks.

Before the game, the Wildcats held Senior Day ceremonies for Matt Weyand, Brown and Lee. All three players have family members at the game, the first time Arizona has allowed any player guests since its Nov. 27 opener against Grambling.

Washington, meanwhile, is wearing retro black-and-gold uniforms.