Kerr Kriisa joins Tommy Lloyd's workout with Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center

New Arizona basketball coach Tommy Lloyd has launched the second step for he and his inherited players to get to know each other, with a workout at McKale Center.

Guard Kerr Kriisa was among the attendees despite having entered the transfer portal last week, according to a photo posted to Twitter by UA. Others attending included Christian Koloko, Azuolas Tubelis, Dalen Terry, Benn Mathurin, Tibet Gorener, Tautvilas Tubelis and Jordan Brown (he's blocked by Azuolas in the photo UA tweeted).

Got a little workout in today ✅ pic.twitter.com/zgGjCbnllM — Arizona Basketball (@APlayersProgram) April 20, 2021

Attending doesn't mean any of them are committed to staying next season --- wing Zane Johnson transferred to Hawaii in spring 2009 after working out with then-new coach Sean Miller -- but it does mean Kriisa and the others are at least listening to what Lloyd wants to do on the floor after getting to know him in meetings since he was introduced last Thursday. Kriisa has said he is keeping open the idea of returning.

Also, it's worth noting that for all the departures the Wildcats have had so far this spring, four of the players who started in their final game of the season at Oregon were at Lloyd's workout.