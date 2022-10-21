Kerr Kriisa, Ąžuolas Tubelis will represent Arizona Wildcats at Pac-12 media day

Arizona juniors Kerr Kriisa and Ąžuolas Tubelis will represent the Wildcats at Pac-12 Media Day on Oct. 26 in San Francisco.

Washington State released a list of key players from each team that will be in attendance, also including Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez of potential preseason favorite UCLA.

The media day is actually a major promotional vehicle for the conference, including coverage on ESPNU and Pac-12 Network, and promotional filming done that will be aired throughout the season. A full schedule of events is expected to be announced early next week.

The conference's official preseason poll will also be announced. UCLA, Arizona and Oregon are all ranked in the AP preseason Top 25 and expected to be picked as the top three in the conference, with USC, Washington State and Stanford as potential challengers for the top four spots.

Here's the full list of scheduled attendees, according to WSU:

School / coach / players

Arizona / Tommy Lloyd / Kerr Kriisa and Ąžuolas Tubelis

ASU / Bobby Hurley / Marcus Bagley and DJ Horne

California / Mark Fox / Joel Brown and Lars Thiemann

Colorado / Tad Boyle / Nique Clifford and Tristan da Silva

Oregon / Dana Altman / N'Faly Dante and Quincy Guerrier

OSU / Wayne Tinkle / Dexter Akanno and Glenn Taylor Jr.

Stanford / Jerod Haase / Harrison Ingram and Spencer Jones

UCLA / Mick Cronin / Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

USC / Andy Enfield / Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson

Utah / Craig Smith / Marco Anthony and Branden Carlson

Washington / Mike Hopkins / Jamal Bey and Keion Brooks