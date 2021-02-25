Kerr Kriisa won't play for Arizona Wildcats vs. Washington State because of groin injury

Arizona freshman guard Kerr Kriisa will not play for the Wildcats on Thursday night against Washington State because of a groin injury suffered in practice earlier this week, UA confirmed.

It is unknown whether Kriisa will be able to play for Arizona on Saturday against Washington. Arizona has not posted its starting lineup, but senior Terrell Brown appears likely to take his spot.

A freshman from Estonia, Kriisa has averaged 5.8 points over six games since becoming eligible on Feb. 4 at Utah. UA coach Sean Miller has praised him for his toughness and shooting ability and started Kriisa for the Wildcats' previous four games.

Washington State, meanwhile, is expected to dress leading scorer Isaac Bonton, who missed the Cougars' past three games with ankle injuries, but it's not known yet if he will play. Bonton did take part in the Cougars' pregame warmups but left early to return to the locker room and was not listed in their starting lineup.