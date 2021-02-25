 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kerr Kriisa won't play for Arizona Wildcats vs. Washington State because of groin injury
editor's pick

Kerr Kriisa won't play for Arizona Wildcats vs. Washington State because of groin injury

  • Updated
021321-spt-arizona vs oregon-026.JPG

Kerr Kriisa blocks a corner shot by Oregon’s Amauri Hardy during the Ducks’ 63-61 win at McKale Center on Saturday.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona freshman guard Kerr Kriisa will not play for the Wildcats on Thursday night against Washington State because of a groin injury suffered in practice earlier this week, UA confirmed.

It is unknown whether Kriisa will be able to play for Arizona on Saturday against Washington. Arizona has not posted its starting lineup, but senior Terrell Brown appears likely to take his spot.

A freshman from Estonia, Kriisa has averaged 5.8 points over six games since becoming eligible on Feb. 4 at Utah. UA coach Sean Miller has praised him for his toughness and shooting ability and started Kriisa for the Wildcats' previous four games.

Washington State, meanwhile, is expected to dress leading scorer Isaac Bonton, who missed the Cougars' past three games with ankle injuries, but it's not known yet if he will play. Bonton did take part in the Cougars' pregame warmups but left early to return to the locker room and was not listed in their starting lineup.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza's grandma says 'it's thrilling' to be back watching games at Hillenbrand

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News