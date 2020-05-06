Kevin Sumlin, Sean Miller and other Arizona coaches to take up to 20 percent pay cuts

In the 2020-21 academic year, Sumlin's salary was scheduled to jump from $2 million to $3.5 million including peripheral duties while Miller's contract calls for $1.8 million in base salary plus $700,000 for peripheral duties for a total of $2.5 million.

Other UA head coaches will be subject to cuts according to the tiers announced previously by the university, ranging from 15% to 20% for coaches making between $75,000 and $203,500.

In a statement, Arizona's athletic department said it is "a proud member of the University of Arizona community, and we are committed to continuing our work to address the economic hardships of this unprecedented crisis. ... We will overcome these immense challenges together with compassion and determination because that is the Wildcat Way.”

Under its revised plan for pay cuts and furloughs, UA announced Monday that those making $44,500 to $75,000 will take up to an effective 10% pay cut via furloughs of between 14 and 26 days.

Those earning between $75,001 and $150,000 will take bracketed cuts between 10-15% in the form of between 27-39 furlough days.