ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates – Filip Borovicanin and freshman KJ Lewis helped lead the Wildcats over UAE Select 127-90 in an exhibition on Thursday at the Mubadala Dome.

Borovicanin had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists while Lewis added 15 points and seven rebounds in his UA debut after missing the Wildcats’ game Monday against Israel Select with an ankle and foot issue.

In the first half, Arizona guard Pelle Larsson and Borovicanin both had 12 points to lead the Wildcats to a 60-37 halftime lead.

Former Miami guard DeQuan Jones, who played in Korea last season, hit a 3 to tie it at 13 with 4:29 left in first quarter before UA took the lead for the rest of the game.

Arizona didn’t expand its lead for most of the third quarter but ended it on an emphatic note, when Filip Borovicanin hit a 3-pointer and, on UAE’s next possession, Kylan Boswell stole the ball at the top of the key and raced in for an uncontested dunk as time expired to make it 95-66.

Jones led UAE in the first half with 16 points and four rebounds.

UAE Select also had another American player, former Dayton forward Devon Scott, who played for former UA associate head coach Archie Miller at Dayton before he was dismissed over legal issues.