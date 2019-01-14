The New York Knicks have offered a two-way contract to former Arizona Wildcat guard Kadeem Allen, according to the New York Post.
Allen has already been playing for the Knicks' G League affiliate in Westchester, but the two-way deal allows the Knicks to shuttle him to the NBA for up to 20 days this season if needed.
Allen is averaging 13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists for Westchester and it became clear that he was a candidate to take the two-way slot. Each NBA team can have two two-way players.
Coincidentally, the two-way slot opened when the Knicks tore up the two-way contract Allonzo Trier had entering the season, giving Trier a deal worth nearly $7 million for two seasons.
