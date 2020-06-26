Knicks waive former Arizona standout Allonzo Trier after two seasons

Allonzo Trier's initially surprising two-year run with the New York Knicks is over.
The Knicks waived the former UA guard Friday, while claiming Theo Pinson off waivers from the Nets, after he burst his way into the NBA in 2018-19 despite not being taken in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Thank you, Zo. pic.twitter.com/14mr9sCltk— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 26, 2020
The Knicks signed Trier to a two-way deal but Trier never spent a minute in the G League as a rookie, playing so well early that he forced the club to rip up the two-way deal when he reached the maximum days in the NBA allowed on the contract. New York then signed him to a two-year contract worth $6.9 million.
Trier averaged 10.9 points over 64 games as a rookie but his numbers dropped considerably this season, when he played in 24 games and averaged 6.5 points despite not having any significant injury issues.
In a "Keep or Cut" post on AllKnicks.com, Trier's downfall this season was described in part this way:
"Trier wasn't playing a very team-first brand of basketball. He also didn't show any of catch-and-shoot ability and movement without the ball that he had apparently been directed to work on over the summer.
"Through it all, though, his shooting numbers remained solid. Trier shot 48.1% from the field, 35.8% from deep and 79.1% from the free throw line for the season, all among the highest on the team, particularly for guards."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!