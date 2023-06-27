Arizona guards Kylan Boswell and Filip Borovicanin both helped their teams finish pool play undefeated in the FIBA U19 World Cup on Tuesday in Debrecen, Hungary.
Boswell had eight points and three assists while playing just 11 minutes in USA's 122-70 win over Lebanon while Borovicanin added six points in Serbia's 76-75 win over Japan.
During the USA's romp over Lebanon, Colorado coach Tad Boyle gave double-digit minutes to all 12 of USA's players during their easy romp. Boswell suffered. a leg injury in the second half, but a USA Basketball spokesman said he is expected to be fine to play Wednesday at 6 a.m. against China in the knockout round of 16.
Serbia will open the knockout round against Korea at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Both China and Korea were 0-3 in pool play.
All FIBA games can be seen live on FIBA's YouTube channel or via archives here.