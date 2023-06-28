Arizona guard Kylan Boswell hit an early 3-pointer during a limited appearance in USA's 96-69 win over China in the FIBA U19 World Cup round of 16 game on Wednesday in Debrecen, Hungary.

Boswell, who was coming off a minor leg injury suffered Tuesday, started and played 17 minutes, shooting 1 for 5 overall with no assists and two turnovers.

Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka led USA with 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Villanova's Mark Armstrong had 14 points and seven assists, hitting all 10 free throws he took.