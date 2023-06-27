Arizona guard Kylan Boswell left with a minor leg injury in the second half but USA still drubbed Lebanon 122-70 to finish 3-0 in pool play of the FIBA U19 World Cup at Debrecen, Hungary.
Fellow Wildcat guard Flip Borovicanin, meanwhile, had six points in Serbia's 76-65 win over Japan to help his country also finish pool play undefeated.
Boswell's loss did not prove costly for the Americans in a game when USA coach Tad Boyle of Colorado gave all 12 players double-digit minutes. Boswell collected eight points and three assists before leaving the game when he appeared to hurt himself defending a corner 3-pointer late in the third quarter.
Boswell limped quickly off the court while raising his left foot, but a USA Basketball spokesman said he would be OK to play against China in the knockout round of 16 on Wednesday at 6 a.m.
Serbia will open the knockout round against Korea at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Both China and Korea were 0-3 in pool play. All FIBA games can be seen live on FIBA's YouTube channel or via archives here.
Meanwhile, UA forward Henri Veesaar had 12 points for Estonia in a 72-65 win over Finland in the U20 Nordic Championships. Veesaar is expected to also play in the U20 European Championships along with incoming UA center Motiejus Krivas of Lithuania.