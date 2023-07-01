Arizona's Kylan Boswell had 11 points and five steals but it wasn't enough to keep USA from an 89-86 loss to France in the semifinals of the FIBA U19 World Cup on Saturday at Debrecen, Hungary.

USA, which beat France and Victor Wembanyama in the 2021 U19 finals to win the gold medal, this time had trouble stopping France inside and outside. France shot 52.5% from the field and hit 8 of 16 3-pointers, moving the ball efficiently while recording assists on 22 of its 31 baskets.

USA has won five of the previous seven FIBA U19 Basketball World Cups, which are played every other year, but will now play for the bronze on Sunday against the loser of the other semifinal game Saturday between Turkey and Spain.

Boswell, who hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 73, was on the floor at the end. With France ahead 88-83 and 27 seconds remaining, Boswell helped steal the ball from France's Alexandre Bouzidi but Bouzidi grabbed it back two seconds later and France hung on the rest of the way.

A free throw gave France an 89-83 lead until the final second, when USA's Tre Johnson threw in a meaningless 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Boswell collected his 11 points while shooting 4 for 8 from the field, making 2 of 3 3-pointers and hitting 1 of 2 free throws. He added one rebound and two assists to his five steals while turning the ball over three times.

Earlier Saturday, UA guard Filip Borovicanin had nine points on 4-for-8 shooting in Serbia's 99-73 win over Japan in a consolation bracket game. Borovicanin also had two rebounds, two assists and two steals with no turnovers.