Kyle Fogg one of five ex-Arizona Wildcats listed on NBA Summer League rosters

Guard Justin Simon, who played for the Wildcats before finishing his career with St. John's, will play for the Suns' Summer League team. Simon averaged 8.5 points for the Illawara Hawks in Australia last season.

In addition, NBA players Josh Green (Mavericks) and Zeke Nnaji (Nuggets) are scheduled to play for their respective clubs' summer league teams.

Green, of course, is a bit busy first. He'll play for Australia at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday night Arizona time against USA in an Olympic semifinal game.

The Warriors' Nico Mannion, meanwhile, wound up averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 assists while dishing 18 assists to just two turnovers over Italy's four games in the Olympics. Italy lost lost 84-72 to France in the quarterfinals and finished 2-2.