Kyle Fogg one of five ex-Arizona Wildcats listed on NBA Summer League rosters

Former Arizona guard Kyle Fogg is one of five former Wildcats listed on NBA Summer League rosters.
Fogg, who signed a two-year contract worth nearly $2 million to play in China starting in 2017, spent last season with the Liaoning Flying Leopards and is playing for the Utah Jazz' "blue" team in Summer League games at Salt Lake City.
Fogg struggled in his debut on Tuesday, however, scoring two points on 2 for 13 shooting.
Another former UA player now on the free agent market, Kobi Simmons, has signed on to play with the Trail Blazers' summer games in Las Vegas after spending last season in the G League with Greensboro.
Guard Justin Simon, who played for the Wildcats before finishing his career with St. John's, will play for the Suns' Summer League team. Simon averaged 8.5 points for the Illawara Hawks in Australia last season.
In addition, NBA players Josh Green (Mavericks) and Zeke Nnaji (Nuggets) are scheduled to play for their respective clubs' summer league teams.
Green, of course, is a bit busy first. He'll play for Australia at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday night Arizona time against USA in an Olympic semifinal game.
The Warriors' Nico Mannion, meanwhile, wound up averaging 12.5 points and 4.5 assists while dishing 18 assists to just two turnovers over Italy's four games in the Olympics. Italy lost lost 84-72 to France in the quarterfinals and finished 2-2.