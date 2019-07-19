Former Arizona walk-on guard Quinton Crawford has been hired as a Lakers assistant coach, according to the L.A. Times' Brad Turner.
The move reunites Crawford with Lakers coach Frank Vogel, who was Orlando's head coach when Crawford worked for the Magic from 2016 to 2018.
Crawford played the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons with the Wildcats, then spending an internship with the UA Wildcat Club in 2012-13. His LinkedIn bio says he later took an NBA summer league internship in 2014 while spending two years as a graduate assistant at Pepperdine.
Crawford joined the Sacramento Kings as assistant video director in 2015-16 and spent two years with the Magic as assistant video coordinator and then head video coordinator. He was hired as Charlotte's head video coordinator last season.
SLAM posted a video look at the work of UA freshman Nico Mannion, who says he wants to become Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and be in the running for the Bob Cousy (national point guard of the year) award while helping the Wildcats go deep in the NCAA Tournament.
UA targets Caleb Love, Adam Miller and Devin Askew are playing at the CP3 elite guard camp this week.
MarJon Beauchamp impressed at the Adidas Gauntlet Finale on Thursday.