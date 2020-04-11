Last-minute analyst predictions say Ziaire Williams picking Stanford over USC, Arizona
Arizona recruiting target Ziaire Williams (1) celebrates with teammates and staffers after Sierra Canyon won the CIF Southern Section Open Division title by beating Mater Dei 59-48 on Friday, February 28, 2020 in Long Beach, Calif.

Until Saturday evening, Ziaire Williams' recruitment had been so publicly quiet that not a single prediction had been entered for him on 247's Crystal Ball since early October.

Then a flood of six picks were all posted around 6 p.m. Pacific time on Saturday saying the versatile five-star wing was headed to Stanford. That included 247 national analysts Evan Daniels, Josh Gershon and Jerry Meyer, who are normally on the money with late predictions.

A seventh pick on Saturday, from Chad Likens of the Devils Den (a Duke-focused site), listed USC. There are no Crystal Ball picks for Arizona.

A commitment from Williams could make Stanford among the favorites in the Pac-12, especially if Tyrell Terry returns to the Cardinal after testing the NBA Draft.

