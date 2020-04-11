Last-minute analyst predictions say Ziaire Williams picking Stanford over USC, Arizona

Until Saturday evening, Ziaire Williams' recruitment had been so publicly quiet that not a single prediction had been entered for him on 247's Crystal Ball since early October.
Then a flood of six picks were all posted around 6 p.m. Pacific time on Saturday saying the versatile five-star wing was headed to Stanford. That included 247 national analysts Evan Daniels, Josh Gershon and Jerry Meyer, who are normally on the money with late predictions.
A seventh pick on Saturday, from Chad Likens of the Devils Den (a Duke-focused site), listed USC. There are no Crystal Ball picks for Arizona.
A commitment from Williams could make Stanford among the favorites in the Pac-12, especially if Tyrell Terry returns to the Cardinal after testing the NBA Draft.
