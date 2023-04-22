Arizona's remaining options

With nearly all of the top high school players in 2023 having already made decisions about next season, Arizona is expected to continue to mine the transfer portal and international market to fill out its 2023-24 roster.

Among the Wildcats’ possibilities:

Taran Armstrong, 6-3 point guard from Cal Baptist. The third-rated transfer in 2023 by 247Sports, Armstrong had a list of finalists that included Creighton, Gonzaga, Xavier and Providence, but his recruitment now appears more uncertain. According to 247, he also might return to his native Australia to play professionally.

Hunter Sallis, 6-5 guard from Gonzaga who played off the bench as a freshman in 2021-22 and as a sophomore last season. Sallis told CBS he initially heard from 13 schools including Arizona. He also visited with Nebraska coaches earlier this month. He averaged 4.5 points last season, shooting 23.8% from 3-point range but 57.8% from two.

Olivier Nkamhoua, 6-9 power forward from Tennessee. The Finnish big man could be a replacement for Azuolas Tubelis inside, after averaging 10.8 points and 5.0 rebounds last season, but 247’s Tennessee site reported that Vols coach Rick Barnes was emphatic in saying that Nkamhoua wants to play professionally more than anything. Nkamhoua experienced McKale Center last season, collecting 16 points, four rebounds and five assists in Arizona’s 75-70 win over Tennessee.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr., 6-3 guard from Cal State Fullerton. A first-team All-Big West selection last season, Wrightsell told On3 last week that he would visit Arizona on Tuesday after visiting Alabama. However, 247's Travis Branham tweeted Saturday that Wrightsell canceled visits to Arizona and Cincinnati and predicted Wrightsell would choose the Crimson Tide. Wrightsell averaged a team-high 16.3 points while also averaging 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season.

A not-yet transfer. The Wildcats might wind up also chasing players who have not yet entered the portal, which is open to entrants until May 11 (although new destinations do not have to be chosen by then).

Secret internationals. Arizona is again expected to bring in at least one or two international players who are still playing overseas. U.S. coaches (and international players) typically keep their recruitment activity quiet for fear that if the players' clubs get word they are leaving for college instead of remaining with them as professionals, the clubs will not play or otherwise limit the players.