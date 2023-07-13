Arizona's Motiejus Krivas had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Lithuania during its upset 77-71 loss to Belgium in the quarterfinals of the FIBA U20 European Championships Thursday at Heraklion, Greece.

Krivas shot 7 for 14 from the field while adding two assists and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Arizona forward Henri Veesaar missed a third straight game for Estonia, which lost 82-62 to Slovenia. Veesaar appeared to suffer an ankle injury Sunday against Montenegro.