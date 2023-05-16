Lithuanian big man Motiejus Krivas has committed to Arizona, bolstering the Wildcats' front court with one of the top center prospects in Europe.

Both Arizona and Zalgiris, the club Krivas played for in Lithuania last season, confirmed his signing Tuesday morning. Based in Kaunas, Zalgiris also had former UA guard Kerr Kriisa in its youth program before Kriisa joined the Wildcats in 2020-21.

"After weighing up the pros and cons, we decided that playing in the US could be a great opportunity for me," Krivas said, according to a translation of a Zalgiris news release. "I want to thank the whole Zalgiris organization and the people who work there – I will always be green and white."

A 7-2 center, Krivas "is considered one of the most promising European prospects committing to the college route in the class of 2023" according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, who also wrote that Krivas "stood out with his excellent skill level and competitiveness at the Basketball Without Borders camp in Salt Lake City" in February.

Krivas helped lead Zalgiris' second-division club to the Lithuanian second division championship last season, averaging 13.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.

“Motiejus is an outstanding player and person and we are excited to have him and his family join our program," UA coach Tommy Lloyd said in Zalgiris' news release. "He is a skilled front court player with great touch around the basket, strong passing ability and can make an impact at the rim on the defensive end. Coming from Zalgiris in Lithuania, one of the top clubs for young players in Europe, he has been part of their elite development program and helped them win at the highest level."

Gediminas Navickas, the head of Zalgiris’ youth organization, said the club visited to watch UA practices last fall and spoke highly of Lloyd.

“We knew all along that Motiejus had a chance to go to the NCAA. We have a great deal of respect for the coaches at the University of Arizona," Navickas said. "Motiejus is talented enough to one day play for Zalgiris main team, so his further development is important to us.

“He has gone through all the steps of Zalgiris’ basketball pyramid, so we are very happy that Motiejus and his family have always trusted Zalgiris organization. He has always worked patiently, believed in the process and made solid steps towards men’s basketball. I believe that we have laid a solid foundation of Zalgiris values for Motiejus’ next stage."

Of the Wildcats' nine expected players on hand as of now for the 2023-24 season, four are international players: Pelle Larsson, Oumar Ballo, Henri Veesaar and Filip Borovicanin. Lithuanian forward Azuolas Tubelis has entered the NBA Draft pool and is not expected to return to the Wildcats.

Krivas told ESPN that Lloyd's track record with international players is one reason why he committed to the Wildcats.

"I like the fact that the team is full of international players," Krivas said. "It will definitely make my transition on and off the court much faster. It wasn't an easy decision, but after weighing the pros and cons, I concluded that going there was the best possible decision at the moment and for my career going forward."

UA's 2023-24 roster as of now:

Number Player Yr. Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Hometown (previous team)

1 Filip Borovicanin So. F 6-9 185 Belgrade, Serbia (KK Beko)

3 Pelle Larsson Sr.. G 6-5 215 Nacka, Sweden (Utah)

4 Kylan Boswell So. G 6-2 195 Champaign, Ill. (AZ Compass Prep)

11 Oumar Ballo R-Sr. C 7-0 260 Koulikoro, Mali (Gonzaga)

13 Henri Veesaar So. F 6-10 200 Tallin, Estonia (Real Madrid 2)

44 Dylan Anderson So. F 7-0 235 Gilbert (Perry HS)

TBA KJ Lewis Fr. G 6-4 185 El Paso (Duncanville, Texas, HS)

TBA Jaden Bradley So. G 6-3 185 Rochester, N.Y. (North Carolina)

TBA Motiejus Krivas Fr. C 7-2 256 Kaunas, Lithuania (Zalgiris 2)

Walk-ons

15 Grant Weitman* Sr.. G 6-4 205 Tucson (Salpointe HS)

24 Luke Champion* R-Jr. F 6-8 205 Suwanee, Ga. (Missouri Western State)

33 Will Menaugh* Jr. F 6-10 245 Tucson (Catalina Foothills HS)