LSU's NCAA infractions case heading for independent review process

LSU's NCAA basketball infractions case is being sent to the Independent Accountability Review Process, a new method of handling cases that was put into place on the recommendation of the 2018 Rice Commission.
Kansas, Memphis and N.C. State also have cases that are within the IARP, though it is still not yet clear where Arizona's case is headed. The school has not acknowledged receiving a Notice of Allegations nor responded to multiple public records requests with any communication from the NCAA about its case.
The IARP differs from the standard process, where schools receive an NCAA Notice of Allegations, then have 90 days to respond, after which the NCAA has 60 days to respond to the school's response before a decision is reached.
Essentially, the IARP takes the case out of the hands of the Committee on Infractions and into the hands of independent investigators, advocates and arbitrators. Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel described the IARP as "complicated and terrifying."
The NCAA defines complex cases eligible for the IARP as those that include "alleged violations of core NCAA values, such as prioritizing academics and the well-being of student-athletes; the possibility of major penalties; or adversarial behavior."
A request to move a case to the IARP can be made by schools, NCAA enforcement staff and the Division I Committee on Infractions.
