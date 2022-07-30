'Más Ristic:' Spanish ACB club Urbas Fuenlabrada resigns former UA center Dusan Ristic

Former UA center Dusan Ristic will return for a second season with Fuenlabrada in Spain's top-level ACB next season, the club announced Saturday in a release entitled "Más Ristic para Fuenla."

In 34 games for Fuenlabrada last season, the Serbian big man averaged 10.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while hitting 56.7% of his two-point shots and 37.3% of his 3s.

After ending a week-long visit to Tucson last weekend, Ristic told the Star that he enjoyed playing in the ACB, and with a club located in the Madrid area.

"Playing there last year was a great thing because the teams are really good quality," Ristic said. "You don't really have bad players there. There’s a lot of Americans, former college stars or former NBA players and you get the chance to play against Real Madrid and Barcelona, teams that arguably could compete against the NBA teams.

“And from a life perspective, it's a great country to live in. I've really had a great time. I love Spanish culture and the people and the food."