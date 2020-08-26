Mark Phelps brings former fellow UA coach Book Richardson to tears during podcast 'reunion'

“Look, I've been doing training here in Tucson for the last six months. And just like you, I'm dealing with younger players. … there's no better eighth grade coach in America right now than Book Richardson. And the best is yet to come.”

Ryan Silver, who runs Silver Waves Media and the West Coast Elite club team that has a strong recruiting tie to the Wildcats, said he hopes to help Richardson get an NBA job within a year or two. Silver said on the podcast that Richardson’s imprisonment was “complete and total (expletive)” and said afterward he wanted to help Richardson by hiring him to do weekly Silver Waves podcasts that are mostly intended to guide other coaches.

Phelps, who is expected to move soon to Northern California as the new coach at Prolific Prep, joined Richardson and more than 30 other coaches on Zoom as Richardson spoke from New York, where he has been working with the New York Gauchos club program.

One of the coaches asked Richardson if he wanted to return to college coaching. He expressed both enthusiasm and significant doubt.

“Knowing what I know now, I think I'd be a huge asset,” Richardson said. “I have an even bigger message now and I’d unequivocally love it but unfortunately that’s not gonna happen.”