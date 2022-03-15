Mathurin named second-team AP all-American; Koloko dropped from DPOY list

The Arizona Wildcats may have received an extra shot of motivation Tuesday, when wing Bennedict Mathurin was named to the second team of the Associated Press all-Americans and center Christian Koloko was not among the four finalists for the Naismith's Defensive Player of the Year award.

Mathurin landed on the second team below first-team honorees Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky, Ochai Agbaji of Kansas and three Big Ten players: Keegan Murray of Iowa, Kofi Cockburn of Illinois and Johnny Davis of Wisconsin.

Despite leading Gonzaga to the No. 1 overall NCAA tournament seed, standout big men Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren joined Mathurin on the second team, along with Jaden Ivey of Purdue and Jabari Smith of Auburn.

Former Wildcat guard James Akinjo tied with JD Notae of Arkansas for the final spot on the third team, giving it six total players. Also named to the third team: Paolo Banchero of Duke, Collin Gillespie of Villanova, E.J. Liddell of Ohio State, Walker Kessler of Auburn.