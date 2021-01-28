Mathurin returns but Arizona Wildcats trail Stanford 33-29 at halftime at McKale

Bennedict Mathurin returned to the floor but the slippery handed Wildcats still trailed Stanford 33-29 at halftime on Thursday at McKale Center.
Arizona shot 44.0% and outrebounded Stanford 18-12 in the first half but turned the ball over nine teams, leading to nine Cardinal points off turnovers.
James Akinjo led the Wildcats with 12 points in the half while shooting 5 of 10 from the field.
Mathurin returned off the bench after suffering a sprained right ankle on Monday against ASU. Mathurin warmed up fully before the game and, while UA started Dalen Terry at small forward, Mathurin went in the game at the first media timeout.
Mathurin wound up with two points on 1-for-3 shooting over 13 minutes.
Stanford, meanwhile, was playing without its three perimeter starters – Daejon Davis (knee), Bryce Wills (ankle) and Ziaire Williams (unspecified reasons). That forced the Cardinal to use a bigger lineup that sometimes featured 6-foot-7 forward Spencer Jones at shooting guard, where 6-1 guard Terrell Brown defended him.
But the Cardinal still managed to stay close early despite two 3-pointers from Akinjo over the first two minutes. Neither team led by more than five points over the first 16 minutes but Stanford went ahead 29-22 with 3:29 left when James Keefe scored inside.
Mathurin later scored his first basket of the half to pull UA within 29-26 and Jordan Brown followed with an inside basket to pull the Wildcats within one with 1:59 left. But the Cardinal outscored UA by three from there.
Oscar da Silva, Jaiden Delaire and Michael O'Connell each had seven points to lead Stanford in the half while O'Connell also had three assists.