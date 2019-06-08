Just three weeks ago, the addition of Kentucky transfer Jemarl Baker forced a need for Arizona to clear a roster spot, even if Brandon Randolph stayed in pro ball.
It worked out: Randolph stayed in the draft pool, and Devonaire Doutrive entered the transfer portal.
Now, with the commitment of well-regarded Nevada transfer Jordan Brown, the Wildcats are back to 14 scholarship players on hand for their 2019-20 roster -- one over the maximum -- even though Baker and Brown won't be eligible to play until 2020-21.
An incoming or returning player therefore needs to drop from the tentative roster, or some other scholarship gymnastics will need to take place over the next month or so. (All this assumes that Jake DesJardins will revert to walk-on status next season, too, his scholarship from last season having been moved elsewhere).
However, since Brown and Baker won't play next season, the Wildcats would have only 11 eligible players if someone else leaves, and that number could at least temporarily be reduced to 10 if Brandon Williams has to miss any more time with his knee issue.
It's getting unusually late for the UA roster to not be settled, because new players typically start arriving for the first summer session in early June and nearly all of them usually arrive by early July for the second summer session. But Brown is the sort of elite talent that often forces accommodations to be made.
Arizona went until mid-May in 2011 with an overloaded roster, before MoMo Jones transferred to Iona. His move dropped Arizona back to its self-imposed scholarship limit of 12 for 2011-12, and kept him from competing with then-well-regarded incoming freshman Josiah Turner for the starting point guard job.
Here's how UA's roster looks as of now:
GUARDS
1. Max Hazzard, G, Sr.: UC Irvine transfer was sought after for combination of shooting, defense and experience.
2. Alex Barcello, G, Jr.: Averaged only 9.6 minutes last season but appears happy with role and personal situation at Arizona.
3. Brandon Williams, G, So.: Wildcats hoping Williams knee issues stay behind him.
4. Jemarl Baker, G, So.: Will sit out next season as a transfer from Kentucky.
5. Nico Mannion, G, Fr.: Likely starting point guard from the first tip.
WINGS
6. Dylan Smith, G, Sr.: UA coach Sean Miller appears to value his defense and experience, and let him shoot 131 3s (at a 35.1% rate)
7. Terry Armstrong, F, Fr.: Long, athletic wing has upside but will likely have to earn time through defense.
8. Josh Green, G, Fr.: Best in the open court, Aussie phenom should be a major factor right away.
POSTS
9. Stone Gettings, F, Sr.: Cornell transfer can shoot and pass well for his size.
10. Chase Jeter, C, Sr.: Has given no indication he'll turn pro or become a grad transfer despite graduating last December.
11. Ira Lee, G, Jr.: One of UA's most experienced players improved steadily last season.
12. Christian Koloko, C, Fr.: Has elite shot-blocking and rebounding potential in the long-term.
13. Zeke Nnaji, F, Fr.: Needs some bulk but he's skilled, athletic and versatile enough to help immediately. Will try out for USA Basketball U19 team later this month.
14. Jordan Brown, F, So. Skilled former five-star recruit is expected to sit out next season as Nevada transfer.
Mannion is spending the weekend coaching in Hawaii.
Phoenix radio host Jody Oehler addresses how Sean Miller keeps recruiting like he has.
Armstrong and his Bella Vista classmates have graduated.
Utah forward Donnie Tillman, the Pac-12's Sixth Man of the Year, is taking next season off for personal reasons.
Colorado's McKinley Wright says he's almost 100 percent just two months after shoulder surgery.
The Pac-12 has multiple bids for investors bidding for a share of equity in the conference.