Busting the Brackets rates McKale Center the No. 25 best home-court atmosphere in college basketball — and No. 2 in the state of Arizona.

It has GCU at No. 22. Other home courts in the West that are rated higher: No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 17 New Mexico, No. 18 Utah State and No. 20 San Diego State. Not surprisingly, Duke is rated second and Kansas No. 1.

UCLA and Washington did not make the list.

In my experience, at least in games I've covered in the West involving Arizona, there have been great home-court atmospheres at Washington, Gonzaga, New Mexico and San Diego State, while Gonzaga has a particularly organized and enthusiastic student section (also it helps greatly when those student sections are located on the sidelines as at Gonzaga and Washington, not the baselines).

Oregon had some great atmospheres at McArthur Court but not so much at Matthew Knight Arena. I once covered games at Utah State that had my ears ringing. ... 

Yahoo Sports takes a look at why things have been quiet regarding the federal investigation into college basketball, noting that they could heat up this fall.

CBS Sports says feedback from coaches may result in the first July recruiting period being preserved for the Peach Jam and other travel-ball events. The issue has been raising a lot of concern for event organizers and coaches, among others.

Some key UA targets picked up new offers: Boogie Ellis got one from Gonzaga, and Josh Green received one from North Carolina.

Green, meanwhile, was named to the Australian national team for its next World Cup qualifying action.

Jason Terry says his historical perspective suggests Arizona must really like 2021 prospect Devin Askew.

Amphi's Jackson Ruai says he's thankful for his travel-ball experience.

Texas Southern will stop in Tempe after facing the Wildcats at McKale on Nov. 28.

