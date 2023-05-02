The Arizona men's basketball team recorded a perfect 1,000 Academic Progress Rate score in 2021-22, coach Tommy Lloyd's first season with the Wildcats, with the program's multi-year score at a 984 rate that is sixth-best in the Pac-12.
UA had 10 other sports recording perfect APR scores in 2021-22, the year that the NCAA posted to its searchable database Tuesday. That included four men's sports -- cross-country, golf, tennis and track -- and six women's sports, including softball, volleyball, beach volleyball, tennis, swimming and diving and cross-country.
Men's tennis, volleyball and women's volleyball also had perfect multiyear APR scores. No Arizona sports were near the 930 penalty line in the multi-year rate, a rolling average of the past four seasons that the NCAA judges programs on.
Among Pac-12 teams, Arizona is tied for fourth in women's basketball multi-year score (995), sixth in men's basketball (984) and eighth in football (966).
"Our student-athletes continue to set and exceed a championship standard of excellence in the classroom," UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement.
The APR is a measure of academic progress and retention, with waivers available for transfers who leave school in good academic standing or those who leave early to sign professional contracts.
The scores are a "batting average" of retention and eligibility, with each scholarship athlete able to score up to four possible points per year -- one for retention and one for eligibility at the end of every semester. The total points are divided by total opportunities and multipled by 1,000.
Therefore, a 979 score for a basketball team with 12 scholarship players implies roughly one miss in either academic eligibility or transferring, since it would have 47 points out of 48 possible -- and 47 divided by 48 possible points equals .979.
The list of all UA programs' multi-year APR scores, which include 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22:
Men's sports
Baseball 975
Basketball 984
Cross Country 976
Football 966
Golf 994
Swimming and diving 980
Tennis 1,000
Track 984
Women's sports
Basketball 995
Golf 974
Gymnastics 991
Softball 996
Soccer 989
Beach volleyball 1,000
Tennis 993
Swimming and Diving 993
Volleyball 1,000
Cross Country 976
Multiyear score breakdown
The individual year APR scores that are factoring into multi-year rates for UA football and basketball teams:
Football
2021-22 963
2020-21 951
2019-20 982*
2018-19 968
Average 966
Men’s basketball
2021-22 1,000
2020-21 979
2019-20 977*
2018-19 980
Average 984
Women’s basketball
2021-22 980
2020-21 1,000
2019-20 1,000*
2018-19 1,000
Average 995
* Calculated based on multi-year average and scores for other three years. The NCAA did not release 2019-20 scores.
Pac-12 APR multiyear scores
Football
1. Utah 988
2. Washington 986
3. Stanford 982
4. California 978
5. ASU 975
6. Oregon State 973
7. USC 972
8. Arizona 966
9. Washington State 961
10. UCLA 960
11. Colorado 959
12. Oregon 950
Men’s basketball
1. ASU 1,000
Stanford 1,000
USC 1,000
4. California 995
5. Washington 992
6. Arizona 984
7. UCLA 977
8. Washington State 970
9. Colorado 965
Oregon 965
11. Utah 950
12. Oregon State 933
Women’s basketball
1. Oregon State 1,000
Washington 1,000
3. Stanford 996
4. ASU 995
Arizona 995
California 995
Colorado 995
Utah 995
9. Oregon 994
10. Washington State 985
11. UCLA 983
12. USC 980
Arizona's full updated APR report that includes 2021-22 is here and attached as a PDF. The searchable database can be found here.