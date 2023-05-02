The Arizona men's basketball team recorded a perfect 1,000 Academic Progress Rate score in 2021-22, coach Tommy Lloyd's first season with the Wildcats, with the program's multi-year score at a 984 rate that is sixth-best in the Pac-12.

UA had 10 other sports recording perfect APR scores in 2021-22, the year that the NCAA posted to its searchable database Tuesday. That included four men's sports -- cross-country, golf, tennis and track -- and six women's sports, including softball, volleyball, beach volleyball, tennis, swimming and diving and cross-country.

Men's tennis, volleyball and women's volleyball also had perfect multiyear APR scores. No Arizona sports were near the 930 penalty line in the multi-year rate, a rolling average of the past four seasons that the NCAA judges programs on.

Among Pac-12 teams, Arizona is tied for fourth in women's basketball multi-year score (995), sixth in men's basketball (984) and eighth in football (966).

"Our student-athletes continue to set and exceed a championship standard of excellence in the classroom," UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement.

The APR is a measure of academic progress and retention, with waivers available for transfers who leave school in good academic standing or those who leave early to sign professional contracts.

The scores are a "batting average" of retention and eligibility, with each scholarship athlete able to score up to four possible points per year -- one for retention and one for eligibility at the end of every semester. The total points are divided by total opportunities and multipled by 1,000.

Therefore, a 979 score for a basketball team with 12 scholarship players implies roughly one miss in either academic eligibility or transferring, since it would have 47 points out of 48 possible -- and 47 divided by 48 possible points equals .979.

The list of all UA programs' multi-year APR scores, which include 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22:

Men's sports

Baseball 975

Basketball 984

Cross Country 976

Football 966

Golf 994

Swimming and diving 980

Tennis 1,000

Track 984

Women's sports

Basketball 995

Golf 974

Gymnastics 991

Softball 996

Soccer 989

Beach volleyball 1,000

Tennis 993

Swimming and Diving 993

Volleyball 1,000

Cross Country 976

Multiyear score breakdown

The individual year APR scores that are factoring into multi-year rates for UA football and basketball teams:

Football

2021-22 963

2020-21 951

2019-20 982*

2018-19 968

Average 966

Men’s basketball

2021-22 1,000

2020-21 979

2019-20 977*

2018-19 980

Average 984

Women’s basketball

2021-22 980

2020-21 1,000

2019-20 1,000*

2018-19 1,000

Average 995

* Calculated based on multi-year average and scores for other three years. The NCAA did not release 2019-20 scores.

Pac-12 APR multiyear scores

Football

1. Utah 988

2. Washington 986

3. Stanford 982

4. California 978

5. ASU 975

6. Oregon State 973

7. USC 972

8. Arizona 966

9. Washington State 961

10. UCLA 960

11. Colorado 959

12. Oregon 950

Men’s basketball

1. ASU 1,000

Stanford 1,000

USC 1,000

4. California 995

5. Washington 992

6. Arizona 984

7. UCLA 977

8. Washington State 970

9. Colorado 965

Oregon 965

11. Utah 950

12. Oregon State 933

Women’s basketball

1. Oregon State 1,000

Washington 1,000

3. Stanford 996

4. ASU 995

Arizona 995

California 995

Colorado 995

Utah 995

9. Oregon 994

10. Washington State 985

11. UCLA 983

12. USC 980