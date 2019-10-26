After getting bypassed in the NBA Draft, former Wildcat guard Brandon Randolph will get a chance to start his professional career in the G League.
The Sioux Falls Skyforce, the G League affiliate for the Miami Heat, took Randolph in the second round (34th pick overall) of Saturday's G League draft.
With the 34th overall pick in the 2019 #GLeagueDraft we’ve selected Brandon Randolph out of Arizona! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nXbmUumBDD— Sioux Falls Skyforce (@SFSkyforce) October 26, 2019
Randolph was the Wildcats' leading scorer as a sophomore last season, averaging 12.4 points while shooting 38.4% (29.5% from 3-point range), though he slumped in Pac-12 play.
After the draft, Randolph joined the Minnesota Timberwolves' Summer League team for two games.
Other Pac-12 players taken in the G League draft included USC's Shaqquan Aaron (Memphis), ASU's Tra Holder (Texas), OSU's Stevie Thompson (Wisconsin), Washington's David Crisp (Stockton) and UCLA's Jordan Adams (Windy City).
Alex Barcello celebrated his successful waiver request to play right away for BYU this season, after his late June departure from Arizona near the end of the Wildcats' unprecedented spring roster changes.
"I'm excited to suit up this year," Barcello said. "Let's go baby!"
As he greeted "Cougar Nation," Barcello was videobombed by new BYU coach Mark Pope, who yelled "Alex Barcello in the house! Watch out!"
Unbelievably grateful, and so excited for season to start!! pic.twitter.com/uAB8XSRP4N— Alex Barcello (@AlexBarcello23) October 25, 2019
The waiver process didn't work out as well for former UA commit Jahvon Quinerly, who played for Villanova last season and tried unsuccessfully to get eligible immediately this season at Alabama (though Greg Byrne says the Tide will appeal).
October 25, 2019
Still no word on the waiver request by Arizona's Jemarl Baker, who has been basing his appeal on the fact that his Kentucky career was plagued by injuries and other issues.
Jeff Goodman says he's found most of the successful waivers are those given to players who were basically booted from other teams.
FYI: From my ongoing research, the majority of the transfer waivers cleared thus far are due to run-offs — in which the previous school basically told the kid that he wasn’t going to have a spot on the team. However, some due to mental health, some due to sick family members.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) October 23, 2019
CBS' Matt Norlander ranked Nico Mannion No. 27 and Josh Green No. 70 on his list of the top 101 players in college basketball.
