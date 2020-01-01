Milwaukee's G League affiliate acquires former Arizona guard Brandon Randolph
  • Updated

Former Wildcat guard Brandon Randolph will get another crack at the G League, having been acquired by the Wisconsin Herd on Wednesday.

After leaving Arizona as a sophomore but not being taken in the NBA Draft, Randolph was taken 34th overall in the G League draft by the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Miami's G League team, but did not make the Skyforce's opening roster.

The Herd, based in Oshkosh, said it acquired Randolph from the available player pool.

Randolph was the Wildcats' leading scorer as a sophomore last season, averaging 12.4 points while shooting 38.4% (29.5% from 3-point range), though he slumped in Pac-12 play.

After the draft, Randolph joined the Minnesota Timberwolves' Summer League team for two games.

