After generating interest from Arizona and several other high-major programs with strong summer play, three-star 2020 Minnesota guard Kerwin Walton set an official visit to Arizona for the weekend of the Sept. 27 Red-Blue Game, according to Stockrisers.
Four-star rising senior Kerwin Walton has scheduled an unofficial visit to Iowa State on August 8th, also, next month will take an official visit to Arizona, he tells @Stockrisers. | Story: https://t.co/IY30bess4y pic.twitter.com/Yysl8VbbiM— Jake (@jakeweingarten) August 2, 2019
A teammate of UA freshman Zeke Nnaji at Hopkins High School last season, the 6-foot-5 Walton has also scheduled an unofficial visit to Iowa State next week, Stockrisers said, while also hearing from Michigan State, Memphis and Ohio State.
Four-star 2020 Chicago guard DJ Steward did not include Arizona on his list of top eight choices: DePaul, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, North Carolina and Texas.
I would like to take this time to thank all of the schools that offered me a scholarship. To be given an opportunity to attend a great school and be apart of a great basketball program. It’s a blessing and I don’t take it lightly.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/OCVR0HPnEe— DJ Steward (@swipasnipa) August 1, 2019