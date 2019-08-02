Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo USE ME

After generating interest from Arizona and several other high-major programs with strong summer play, three-star 2020 Minnesota guard Kerwin Walton set an official visit to Arizona for the weekend of the Sept. 27 Red-Blue Game, according to Stockrisers.

A teammate of UA freshman Zeke Nnaji at Hopkins High School last season, the 6-foot-5 Walton has also scheduled an unofficial visit to Iowa State next week, Stockrisers said, while also hearing from Michigan State, Memphis and Ohio State.

Four-star 2020 Chicago guard DJ Steward did not include Arizona on his list of top eight choices: DePaul, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, North Carolina and Texas.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles