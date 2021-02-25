Monday's Arizona-Oregon game set for 7 p.m. tipoff time on ESPN2

Arizona's makeup game at Oregon on Monday has been set for a 7 p.m. tipoff time and will be carried on ESPN2. The announcers have not been determined yet.

The Wildcats were scheduled to face the Ducks on Jan. 16 at Eugene but the game was called off because of Oregon's COVID-19 issues, leaving UA able to face only Oregon State on that trip.

The Ducks had won five straight games before losing at USC on Monday. Oregon has beaten Arizona six straight times. The last three game were particularly close: Oregon won both of last season's games in overtime and beat the Wildcats 63-61 on Feb. 13 at McKale Center.