Monday's Arizona-Oregon game set for 7 p.m. tipoff time on ESPN2

Arizona's makeup game at Oregon on Monday has been set for a 7 p.m. tipoff time and will be carried on ESPN2. The announcers have not been determined yet.
The Wildcats were scheduled to face the Ducks on Jan. 16 at Eugene but the game was called off because of Oregon's COVID-19 issues, leaving UA able to face only Oregon State on that trip.
The Ducks had won five straight games before losing at USC on Monday. Oregon has beaten Arizona six straight times. The last three game were particularly close: Oregon won both of last season's games in overtime and beat the Wildcats 63-61 on Feb. 13 at McKale Center.
South Carolina avoided a postseason ban for issues involving former assistant coach Lamont Evans. Another one of Evans' former employers, Oklahoma State, received a one-year ban but has been appealing it.
Evans admitted to taking a total of $22,000 in bribes between his two posts, but most of that was when he was at Oklahoma State. Former UA assistant Book Richardson admitted to taking $20,000 in bribes.
