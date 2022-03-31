Montverde ousts Kylan Boswell, AZ Compass Prep from GEICO Nationals

Kylan Boswell's season at AZ Compass Prep is over, and maybe his high school career.

Montverde Academy beat the UA commit and AZ Compass Prep 72-63 in the first round of the GEICO Nationals on Thursday in Fort Myers, Fla.

Boswell had 13 points on 5-for-14 shooting, while hitting 3 of 8 3-pointers, for AZ Compass Prep, according to a box score posted by SBLive Florida. Boswell also had three rebounds but no assists and three turnovers.

Official Box Score between AZ Compass & Montverde Academy@BamBam_Boz & @chancewestry1 each finish with 13 PTS to lead the Dragons@MalikReneau finishes with 19 PTS for the Eagles, while #Texas signee @Dillonmit_23 added 14 PTS in the win#GEICONationals pic.twitter.com/tiPyLfmHwB — Ross Van De Griek (@RossVDG14) March 31, 2022

A five-star player in the class of 2023, Boswell is expected to decide soon if he will reclassify to 2022 and therefore join the Wildcats next season.

Former UA target Mookie Cook committed to Oregon.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

