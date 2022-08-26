More bite to his bark? Kerr Kriisa now 10 pounds heavier, according to Wildcats' roster reveal

In the official measurements taken last week for Arizona's 2022-23 roster, which was posted Friday on the team's website, it's worth noting that fiery guard Kerr Kriisa was listed 10 pounds heavier than his 2022-23 playing weight.

Kriisa, who took on NBA All-Star Luka Doncic on Thursday in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game in Slovenia, is now listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds. Before heading to Europe earlier this month, Kriisa spent most of the summer in Tucson, where he progressed in the weight room and nutritionally.

The only other measurement change to a returning player from the 2021-22 roster was the move from 6-6 to 6-7 for 190-pound sophomore guard Adama Bal. Freshman forward Dylan Anderson, who had been tentatively listed at 7-foot and 235 pounds, was officially listed at 240.

Among jersey numbers for 2022-23, only walk-ons Ben Ackerley (44 to 21) and Will Menaugh (51 to 33) made changes.