 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More bite to his bark? Kerr Kriisa now 10 pounds heavier, according to Wildcats' roster reveal

  • Updated

Arizona Wildcats guard Kerr Kriisa (25) yells into the crowd as the team celebrates their Pac 12 championship after their game against the California Golden Bears at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., March 5, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

In the official measurements taken last week for Arizona's 2022-23 roster, which was posted Friday on the team's website, it's worth noting that fiery guard Kerr Kriisa was listed 10 pounds heavier than his 2022-23 playing weight.

Kriisa, who took on NBA All-Star Luka Doncic on Thursday in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game in Slovenia, is now listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds. Before heading to Europe earlier this month, Kriisa spent most of the summer in Tucson, where he progressed in the weight room and nutritionally.

The only other measurement change to a returning player from the 2021-22 roster was the move from 6-6 to 6-7 for 190-pound sophomore guard Adama Bal. Freshman forward Dylan Anderson, who had been tentatively listed at 7-foot and 235 pounds, was officially listed at 240.

People are also reading…

Among jersey numbers for 2022-23, only walk-ons Ben Ackerley (44 to 21) and Will Menaugh (51 to 33) made changes.

Of the new Wildcats, senior guard Courtney Ramey took Bennedict Mathurin's No. 0 jersey, Filip Borovicanin will wear that No. 1 that Shane Nowell had, freshman guard Kylan Boswell will wear No. 4, freshman center/forward Henri Veesaar has No. 13 and senior wing Cedric Henderson is No. 45.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News