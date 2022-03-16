 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NABC names Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin second-team all-American

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) gets everybody hopping as he finishes off a fast break with a dunk against Wyoming during the first half in the NCAA men's basketball game between the Arizona Wildcats and Wyoming Cowboys at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., December 8, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin received second-team all-American honors for the second straight day, this time by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

The NABC's first-team honorees included Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky, Ochai Agbaji of Kansas and three Big Ten players: Jaden Ivey of Purdue, Kofi Cockburn of Illinois and Johnny Davis of Wisconsin.

Joining Mathurin on the second team were Keegan Murray of Iowa, Paolo Banchero of Duke, Jabari Smith of Auburn and Drew Timme of Gonzaga.

The NABC's third team included Former Wildcat guard James Akinjo, Collin Gillespie of Villanova, Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga, Johnny Juzang of UCLA and E.J. Liddell of Ohio State.

On Monday, Mathurin was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press.

The Athletic named Tommy Lloyd its national coach of the year.

Lloyd will earn an extra $20,000 bonus if he is named national coach of the year by the AP, NABC or Naismith on top of the $20,000 he earned for being the Pac-12 coach of the year. He's currently a semifinalist for the Naismith COY award.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

