Colorado will likely join Arizona and USC as the leading favorites for the Pac-12 title next season, after versatile Buffaloes forward Tristan da Silva announced he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft.

The league is also getting UCLA's Adem Bona and Utah's Branden Carlson back from the NBA Draft pool, with the NCAA's withdrawal deadline approaching Wednesday night.

Along with UA's Pelle Larsson, da Silva was invited to the G League Elite Camp but not the NBA Combine. He told ESPN that "I would rather go back for another year to improve my stock and ... work myself up to being a first-round draft pick instead of settling this year."

In the process, da Silva will join incoming five-star forward Cody Williams along with a strong returning core that includes standout guard KJ Simpson. Colorado released a video to social media that concluded by saying "he's back."

Da Silva led the Buffaloes to a 79-63 upset win over then-No. 2 Arizona toward the end of the 2021-22 season in Boulder, scoring 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting.

"We want to finish on top of the Pac-12," da Silva told ESPN. "We have a really good team, potentially the best in CU history. I'm confident we can do what we want to do, but we need to put in the work one day at a time. We can't think that far ahead. It's about the right now."

Meanwhile, Bona's return to UCLA could help the Bruins stay competitive despite losing starters Jaime Jaquez, Tyger Campbell, Jaylen Clark and Amari Bailey early from the team that ran away with last season's regular-season title.

During the NBA Combine earlier this month, Bona said "my heart is with them," knowing how the losses would affect the Bruins. He said he was focused on becoming a draft pick but also was comfortable with his backup plan.

“I say to myself, it’s a good problem to have,” Bona said. “If going back to college is my second option, I think UCLA is a good (one) to have. I see myself in the NBA. It’s my No. 1 goal. I’ve gotten this close, so why turn back around?”

Carlson returns to an Utah team that challenged for the Pac-12 title through the first half of league play before fading. The Utes lost their final five games of the regular season and to Stanford in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.