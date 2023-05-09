Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis was named to the official list of 78 players expected to attend the NBA Draft Combine next week in Chicago.

Tubelis declared for the NBA Draft last month and has not expected to return to Arizona, though he has not formally declared his intentions. Tubelis is projected to be a second-round pick or among the top undrafted players in the June 22 draft, which will have 58 spots.

UA teammate Pelle Larsson also declared for the draft but is expected to return to Arizona. Larsson has been invited to the G League Elite Camp, a combine of sorts for G League players and fringe NBA Draft prospects.

The G League Elite Camp is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Chicago's Wintrust Arena, with the Combine scheduled to follow at the same venue from May 15-21. The NBA said a select number of "standout players" from the G League Elite Camp will also be invited to the Combine.

Among the players scheduled to join Tubelis at the NBA Combine include Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Gonzaga's Drew Timms, Washington State's Mouhamed Gueye and the bulk of UCLA's starting lineup last season -- wing Amari Bailey and Jaylen Clark, forward Jaime Jaquez and center Adam Bona.

The full list of NBA Combine attendees is attached as a PDF. Players will have until May 31 to withdraw from the draft if they intend to return to an NCAA school.

Assuming Tubelis leaves and Larsson returns to Arizona, the Wildcats have eight players lined up for 2023-24 as of now after Alabama transfer Jaden Bradley committed to UA last week.