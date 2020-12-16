 Skip to main content
NCAA approves immediate eligibility for all transfers in 2020-21

After deciding in May to put off a proposal to allow all transfers a one-time exception to play immediately at their new schools, the NCAA announced Wednesday transfers would now be eligible for this season.

The decision doesn't have an impact on Arizona's men's basketball team, since the Wildcats had already received a waiver for guard James Akinjo to play the entire season after transferring from Georgetown last December. Typically, undergraduate transfers have to sit out an entire academic year before being allowed to play.

The rule change also doesn't allow Kerr Kriisa to play, because the freshman guard is stuck in the separate NCAA clearinghouse after playing for a club in Lithuania last season. Kriisa told reporters in his native Estonia that he did not sign a professional contract but UA has not said what the eligibility issue actually is.

