NCAA extends recruiting dead period through July 31

Peach Jam and the rest of the July recruiting showcases are the latest COVID-19 basketball events out the window, with the NCAA extending its dead recruiting period through July 31.
The NCAA has already canceled the four regional academies it held for the first time last July, while the Section 7 high school team camp scheduled for June was postponed and may be held in August or September, according to organizer Matt King.
The cancellations mean coaches will need to evaluate the 2021 class primarily on video of the past high school season or on previous evaluations. In one example, Arizona offered a scholarship to D'Marco Dunn after playing well last season at Westover High School of Fayetteville, N.C., even though Dunn had only one Division I offer when he moved there from Marana last summer.
