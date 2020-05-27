NCAA extends recruiting dead period through July 31
editor's pick

NCAA extends recruiting dead period through July 31

  • Updated
The NCAA logo is seen in the second half of the game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The NCAA logo is seen in the second half of the game between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 16, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images/TNS)

 Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America/TNS

Peach Jam and the rest of the July recruiting showcases are the latest COVID-19 basketball events out the window, with the NCAA extending its dead recruiting period through July 31.

The NCAA has already canceled the four regional academies it held for the first time last July, while the Section 7 high school team camp scheduled for June was postponed and may be held in August or September, according to organizer Matt King.

The cancellations mean coaches will need to evaluate the 2021 class primarily on video of the past high school season or on previous evaluations. In one example, Arizona offered a scholarship to D'Marco Dunn after playing well last season at Westover High School of Fayetteville, N.C., even though Dunn had only one Division I offer when he moved there from Marana last summer.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News