The NCAA Final Four is coming back to the state of Arizona in 2024.
The NCAA announced the selection today, giving Glendale another chance to host college basketball's marquee event after doing so in 2017.
The 2024 #FinalFour will be played in Phoenix!— NCAA Final Four (@FinalFour) July 16, 2018
🏟: University of Phoenix Stadium
Final Four History (1): 2017
Host: @TheSunDevils pic.twitter.com/g8zrJz9gNi
The Final Four previously hadn't been held in the West since 1995 and, as it turned out, both Oregon and Gonzaga made the 2017 event. Gonzaga lost to North Carolina in the title game.
The NCAA also announced that Houston, San Antonio and Indianapolis were assigned future Final Fours.
“This extremely competitive process mirrored the championship’s selections meeting, with the committee having lengthy conversations about the pros and cons of seven attractive and qualified locations,” said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball, in a statement.
“We are thrilled for the cities of Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio and Indianapolis. All those cities have hosted the event with overwhelming success in recent years, and yet all of them approached the bid process with an unassuming energy. We look forward to bringing the NCAA’s marquee championship back to those locations.”
Houston will host the Final Four in 2023, San Antonio has it in 2025 and Indianapolis in 2026.
Earlier Final Fours have already been announced: Minneapolis in 2019, Atlanta in 2020, Indianapolis in 2021 and New Orleans in 2022.