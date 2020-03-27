NCAA investigations into Arizona, other programs reportedly face pandemic-related delay

NCAA investigations into the basketball programs at Arizona and several other schools likely face additional delays because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Sports Illustrated report.
SI quoted Jon Duncan, the NCAA's VP for enforcement, saying that a "small number" of cases will be slowed but not stopped throughout the current crisis. Arizona, Alabama, LSU and Louisville still all have yet to receive or acknowledge notices of allegations from the NCAA.
Duncan also noted that the NCAA enforcement staff will be "watching and taking notes" when HBO's "The Scheme" documentary airs on March 31. There are conversations between agent Christian Dawkins and LSU's Will Wade and between Dawkins and UA coach Sean Miller toward the end of the documentary, which focuses on Dawkins' role at the center of the federal investigation into college basketball.
While the documentary includes a lot of previously reported information, there are some new wiretaps disclosed. In one call, Miller and Dawkins discuss efforts to land five-star forward Nassir Little, then believed to be deciding between Miami and Arizona. (That conversation was detailed here).
Anything the NCAA opts to take from the documentary and investigate on its own, of course, could further delay the NCAA cases of Arizona and LSU.
