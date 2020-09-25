NCAA recommends basketball teams test three times per week

The NCAA issued guidelines calling for basketball teams to test for COVID-19 weekly during preseason practices and three times a week during the season.
The Pac-12 has acquired the ability to test daily and commissioner Larry Scott indicated the league would want its nonconference opponents to follow a similar protocol. Scott said Thursday that the league was waiting to hear about the NCAA's guidelines.
“We are committed to ensure that any nonconference competition would be against teams that uphold the same testing standard that we have and that there are no compromises there,” Scott said. “So there’s still a few pieces that need to get worked out."
Under NCAA guidance, teams are being asked to test weekly once full practices begin on Oct. 14 and three times a week on non-consecutive days starting a week before a team's first game.
In a release, NCAA president Mark Emmert said the guidelines are predicated on rapid testing becoming more available later this fall.
