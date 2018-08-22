While the RPI itself has been deemphasized as a factor in determining NCAA Tournament selections, the rankings were still incorporated in the "Quadrant" ranking system that was introduced last season.
That meant any flaw in the RPI was effectively carried over into the quadrants, but now the RPI is out completely.
The NCAA said Wednesday it is replacing the RPI with the "NCAA Evaluation Tool" (NET), which will incorporate scoring margin up to 10 points, location, offensive and defensive efficiency and quality of wins and losses.
Once the NET ratings are computed, that rating and the game location would determine what quadrant a game against that team would count for. Here the current quadrant system:
Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75
Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135
Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240
Quadrant 4: Home 161-351, Neutral 201-351, Away 241-353
The date of games will not be considered in the NET rating so that a late-season game counts the same as an early season game, which is consistent with the NCAA selection committee's current view.
"What has been developed is a contemporary method of looking at teams analytically, using results-based and predictive metrics that will assist the men’s basketball committee as it reviews games throughout the season,” said Dan Gavitt, the NCAA's senior vice president of basketball. “While no perfect rankings exist, using the results of past tournaments will help ensure that the rankings are built on an objective source of truth.”